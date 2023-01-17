Plans for housing development in Headford rejected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a housing development in Headford have been turned down by county planners.

The project, led by Callanan & Walsh Construction, would have seen 16 homes built near the existing Eallagh estate.

They would have been a mix of four, three and two-bed units across a terrace of houses, as well as a single detached home and a bungalow.

County planners have down rejected the application, finding the land earmarked is not suitably zoned.

They also noted the potential for the development to negatively impact on the N84 national road.