Plans for habitat restoration works along Nanny River in Tuam

Share story:

Plans are underway for habitat restoration works along the Nanny River in Tuam.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking planning permission for the project from Galway County Council.

The works will involve the addition of spawning gravel, random boulders, and the excavation of pools.

It’ll also include fencing on the river bank, tree planting, and the installation of a solar drinking through along the Nanny River.

A decision is due next month.