Plans for ‘habitable treehouse’ overlooking Killary Fjord in Connemara

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Plans have been lodged for a ‘habitable treehouse’ overlooking Killary Fjord in Connemara.

The commercial treehouse would be located on the grounds of the estate of the Killary Adventure Company.

The proposed treehouse is billed as a luxury escape from normal life for guests – and would accommodate up to four people.

It would be placed on poles planted in the ground, as the surrounding woodland is of limited height and unable to carry a house of the size planned.

It’d be designed to blend into the environment and be essentially invisible from the fjord while maintaining a view.

The application acknowledges the design has to be eco-conscious in construction and sustainable in operation.

It adds the treehouse should provide comfortable spaces to spend time – but the idea is to offer the guests the possibility to stay outside as much as possible.

County planners are due to make a decision in February.