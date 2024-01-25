Galway Bay FM

25 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore rejected

Share story:
Plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore rejected

County planners have rejected plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore.

The park would have been based on lands on the East side of Renville Park.

In making the application, owner Jennifer Shaughnessy said there’s high consumer demand for a safe and secure area for the exercise, socialisation, and training of dogs.

It was argued that at present, for owners who want their dogs to run free to burn off energy and get adequate exercise, they have to travel to another county like Mayo or Limerick.

But county planners have poured cold water on the plans for now, for a few different reasons.

One is that the access road network wouldn’t be suitable and could pose a danger to public safety – while issues were also raised over sight-lines.

They also felt it hadn’t been shown that the development wouldn’t negatively impact on nearby conservation sites, including Galway Bay Complex SAC.

Share story:

UG Students Union to focus on environmental issues during Wasted Week

The University of Galway’s Student Union have launched Wasted Week, which will focus on environmental issues. Collaborative events between the SU an...

Galway Travellers to make voting call alongside Referendum Information Campaign

Galway Travellers are to make a voting call alongside the Referendum Information Campaign at an event in Ballybane Community Resource Centre tomorrow afte...

Councillor walks out of Ballinasloe meeting during flag of peace discussion

A County Councillor has walked out of a Ballinasloe District meeting during a discussion on flags of peace. The motion was brought up near the end of the ...

Man arrested after €32k worth of drugs seized in city

A man has been arrested after €32 thousand worth of drugs were seized in the city. It’s after a home in the Rahoon area was searched by the Divisi...