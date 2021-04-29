Plans for expansion of Skeffingon Arms Hotel in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged to add over 40 bedrooms to the Skeffingon Arms Hotel in the heart of the city.

The project would see the demolition of the existing nightclub building at Ballalley Lane to make way for a seven-storey building over the existing basement.

This would provide for 44 hotel bedrooms.

The project led by Skeffington Arms Limited also involves realignment structural consolidation and re-cladding of the existing, established second storey bridge linking to the main hotel building to provide an upper level link between the existing hotel and the proposed extension.

The existing basement would remain in-situ, while the ground floor and sixth floors would also contain customer facilities including reception, foyer, restaurant, café/breakfast area.

Part of the proposed development is located within the Eyre Square Architectural Conservation Area and the site is adjacent to a number of protected structures.

City planners are due to make a decision late next month.