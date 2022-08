Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans are underway for a major expansion at the Connemara Hostel on the banks of Killary Fjord.

The project involves the demolition of an existing conservatory and the construction of a new two storey extension, bedroom block, and a number of detached sleeping pods.

The hostel is owned by city-based Sleepzone, which also has hostels at Bóthar na mBan and Lisdoonvarna in Co. Clare.

A decision is due from county planners in October.