Plans for €100m investment at Tynagh power station near Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a major €100m development at Tynagh power station near Loughrea.

It’s proposed that a 299MW gas-fuelled power station will be built on the site, alongside the existing 400MW power station.

The Tynagh power station is 80 percent owned by a Czech firm which acquired the stake in 2019.

It would be used to provide back-up electricity to the national grid when renewable energy is insufficient to meet demand.

It’s reported An Bord Pleanala has agreed that the planned development does not constitute a strategic infrastructure development.

As such, a planning application can be lodged with Galway County Council, which is expected to happen next month.

