Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are underway for a Bubble Tea Shop at Abbeygate Street.

The plan is led by Esma Awad and would see the conversion of an existing retail unit at 26 Abbeygate Street Lower.

The planning application stresses that a Bubble Tea Shop is not a coffee shop nor does it produce any type of heat or steam.

However, planners have deemed the application incomplete and a fresh application will now have to be submitted.