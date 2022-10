Plans to build almost 100 homes in Oranmore have been rejected by county planners.

The project, led by Corestone 16 Ltd, would have seen 91 units constructed on a site on the Coast Road.

Galway County Council received a number of submissions on the proposal – including a detailed submission from Galway Cycling Campaign.

Planners have now rejected the plans – primarily citing concerns over the design, scale and car dominated layout of the development.