Plans for a new Emergency Department for Galway may be delayed until March

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans for a new Accident and Emergency Department for UHG may not be lodged until March.

The Emergency Department was designed to occupy two floors of a new five-storey block at University Hospital Galway.

There would also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

HSE Officials recently confirmed that the new UHG A&E department will be completed by 2023, with the planning application to be lodged by February.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan says it’s vital they submit the best application possible: