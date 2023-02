From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Approval is being sought for 70 new homes in Oranmore.

BRTW Oranmore 2 Ltd is planning to construct 70 homes at Oranhill.

They’d be a mix of 40 houses, mostly three-bed units, as well as 30 apartments in a mix of single, two and three-bed units.

Planners are due to make a decision in March.