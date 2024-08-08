8 August 2024

Plans for 64 new homes in Claregalway refused by county planners

Plans for a significant housing development of 64 homes in Claregalway have been refused.

The project led by Valcris Ltd would be based at a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind a planned Lidl supermarket.

The homes would be a mix of three and two bed townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, up to three stories in height.

Primary access would be through Lakeview, with pedestrian links also planned for the northwest side onto the Lidl site.

But county planners have now refused permission for the 64 home development for several reasons.

They include the developer not having access to some necessary lands, potential road traffic issues, flood risks, and potential impact on conservation sites.

The developer can now take an appeal to An Bord Pleanala within the next month – if it so chooses.

