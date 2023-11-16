Plans for 227 new homes in Rahoon rejected by planners

Plans for a major housing development on the west side of the city have been turned down.

Glenveagh Living Limited had sought permission for 227 apartments at Gort Na Bro, Rahoon.

The 227 apartments would have been laid out across 7 blocks, ranging from 1.5 to 5 stories in height.

The plans drew a considerable number of local objections and observations, including from city councillors.

There was some back and forth between the developer and city planners, over a number of issues.

But now, after receiving further information, city planners have rejected the plans on a number of grounds.

They found communal space between some blocks would face significant overshadowing due to the project design.

They also identified issues with one block overlooking nearby land – and found the overall project is at odds with policy on development on, or affecting, national roads.

Planners also held that the project has two many single and two-bed units, and not enough three-bed units.

The developer now has a month to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.