Plans being advanced for community centre in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are being advanced for a new community centre in Moycullen.

It follows a meeting held last evening between Moycullen Community Development Association and a wide range of stakeholders.

They include Udaras na Gaeltachta, Rinn na Gaeltachta and Galway County Council, as well as local community and sporting groups.

Last month, the Government announced a new €21m fund for new-build centres, with applications accepted until July.

Udaras na Gaeltachta has confirmed it will be the lead agent in making an application to the fund.

Senator Sean Kyne says the planned centre is badly needed and long overdue.