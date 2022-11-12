Plans are lodged for 75 apartments at Headford Road.

Plans have been lodged for 75 apartments at Headford Road.

The plans involve two separate projects, led by the same developer.

Both projects are led by Sweetbay Ltd and would be located at Tornóg, near the existing commercial development housing Tesco Express.

The first would involve 14 two-bed apartments and 16 three-bed apartments arranged across two and three-storey blocks.

The second would be an assisted living apartment building, with 13 single-bed and 32 two-bed apartments in a five-story block.

Planners are due to make a decision in January.