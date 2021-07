print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Permission has been granted for changes at the Aras De Brun building at NUI Galway.

The extension will comprise of a mechanical lift serving all three floors of the building and a new main entrance lobby at ground floor.

It also provides for lift lobbies on the first and second floors, disabled toilets on all three floors and disabled access into the building comprising of ramps, steps and disabled parking.

City planners have attached three conditions.