Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Plans advancing for major active travel project along N63 in Abbeyknockmoy

Share story:
Plans advancing for major active travel project along N63 in Abbeyknockmoy

Plans are advancing for a major active travel project along the N63 in Abbeyknockmoy.

At a meeting this week, following a presentation, local area councillors approved the project to go forward for planning permission.

It’ll involve the creation of a 570m two-way, shared cycle and pedestrian track on the south side of the N63 in the village.

There’ll also be a 415m raised footpath created on the north side of the N63, as well as a revised junction in the village, and a pedestrian crossing.

Councillor Pete Roche says the scheme is very welcome – but told Kevin Dwyer he is concerned about the potential removal of parking spaces

 

Share story:

Cloonboo motorist nabbed during National Slow Down Day

A motorist has been detected driving at 112 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone in Cork. Another was caught doing 75 in a 50 in Galway on the N84 Castlequart...

Three Galway companies make finals of EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Three Galway companies have made the finals of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024. Ruth Mackey, David Mackey and John Mackey of Mbryonics Limited, in th...

Local TD criticises Minister for refusing to extend lime spreading window for farmers

Galway-Roscommon TD Denis Naughten is criticising the Agriculture Minister for not extending the lime spreading for farmers. Deputy Naughten says farmers ...

Two major community funding announcements expected for Moycullen and Newcastle tomorrow

Two major funding announcements are expected tomorrow for community centres in Moycullen and Newcastle. Residents and groups in both areas have been campa...