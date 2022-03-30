Planning to be sought for new replacement hospital in Clifden by end of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is to be sought for a new 40-bed replacement hospital in Clifden by the end of the year.

The development will see the amalgamation of the current Clifden District Hospital and St. Anne’s CNU.

This month’s meeting of the HSE Health Forum West heard that demand for Clifden District Hospital has been consistently falling in recent years.

However, nurse staffing levels at St. Anne’s have proved very challenging despite several recruitment campaigns, including one targeted at Connemara.

The HSE response to Councillor Daithi O’ Cualain noted that Community Healthcare West is very aware of the importance of services for older people provided in Clifden for the wider area.

The amalgamation aims to improve staff rosters and services on offer, as well as remove several cases of duplication.

It’s expected planning permission for the new unit will be sought by the end of this year.