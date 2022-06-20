Planning to be lodged in September for “Hydrogen Valley” in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s expected that a planning application will be lodged in September for Ireland’s first “Hydrogen Valley”, set for development in Galway city centre.

The major zero-emissions fuel facility will be located at Galway Harbour and will research, produce and use renewable hydrogen gas.

It’s led by Galway Hydrogen Hub – or GH2 – which is a consortium of national and local stakeholders.

An event is taking place at NUI Galway this afternoon to unveil more details on the project.

Speaking to Galway Talks, John O’Sullivan of SSE Renewables said the use of hydrogen is not new – but this facility is a game-changer.