Planning restrictions could be lifted in South Connemara

People hoping to build along the R336 coast road from Galway to Ros a Mhil, may be able to secure planning permission in the near future.

Large areas of land along the route have been precluded from building as a result of previous plans to upgrade the regional road.

The plan to upgrade the R336 was originally mooted in 2006 but no progress has been made since 2012.

However corridors along the various routes, including the preferred route at the time, have restricted construction.

Director of Services with the county council, Jim Cullen told a meeting of Conamara Municipal District today (18/2) that there was little public support for any of the routes at the time.

He said the feasability study carried out in 2009 and any work as part of the plan to upgrade the road, would now have to be re-appraised.

Councillor Tomás Curraoin proposed that the route corridors, which have been restricting planning applications, be removed and this was seconded by Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisg.

The Director of Services said he would have to check if such a proposal could be pushed through, but his information at the meeting was that it could.

