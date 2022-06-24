Planning refused for telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission has been refused for a telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road.

The project, led by Vantage Towers Limited, had sought to erect a 24m high structure enclosed by security fencing.

The site is located towards the end of a narrow laneway on agricultural zoned lands east of the Cappagh Road.

City planners have refused the plan, as parts of the project would be in conflict with the proposed Galway City Ring Road.

They also stated they were not satisfied that the development would not have a negative impact on the environment.