19 July 2024

Planning refused for step down homes for elderly near Barna

Planning permission has been refused for planned step down homes for the elderly near Barna.

Spiddal Glow Ltd had sought to demolish the former Villa Maria nursing home at Truskey West.

The former home would’ve been cleared to make way for 11 two-bed homes, primarily aimed at elderly step down housing.

It’s the latest attempt to build on the site, after a previous effort to build 12 homes was rejected two years ago.

And county planners have now rejected the latest plans on a number or grounds.

They include lack of footpaths and open space, the design being out of character with the area, and concerns over sight-lines on the access road.

The developer now has a month to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, if it so chooses.

