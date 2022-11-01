Planning refused for social housing development at Headford Road

GBFM Newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for a social housing development at Castlegar on the Headford Road.

The plans would have seen the construction of apartments and Traveller specific houses at a site opposite an existing mineral bottling plant.

A number of public submissions were received on the development, which would have been a mix of 21 single and two-bed apartments, as well as 3 Traveller appropriate houses.

Issues raised include lack of active travel measures, inadequate public transport, traffic volumes, pedestrian access, and impact on wildlife.

Planners found the development would not be served by adequate connections to the city, including walking and cycling infrastructure, as well as public transport.

Rejecting the plans, they stated it would be excessively car dependent, which is contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.