Planning refused for major native woodland and peatland restoration project near Recess

Planning permission has been refused for a major project to restore native woodland and peatland near Recess.

Coillte had planned to remove 343 hectares of conifer plantation on the site, located 5km to the north-west of the village.

That would accommodate the restoration of around 281 hectares of atlantic blanket bog and heathland, and 62 hectares of native woodland.

The site at present is a commercial conifer plantation that was mostly planted in the 1960’s.

But county planners have now refused permission, due to the potential negative impact on nearby special areas of conservation.

