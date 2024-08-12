Galway Bay FM

12 August 2024

Planning refused for major housing development in Oranmore

Planning permission has been refused for a major housing development in Oranmore.

Marshall Yards Development Company Ltd. applied to build 171 homes at a site off the Coast Road.

The new estate would be built on a 5.5 hectare site off the Coast Road, backing onto the railway line.

They’d be mainly 2 and 3 bed townhouses, with a smaller number of single and four bed units – with plans for pedestrian and cyclist links to the rail station.

But the plans have now been refused by county planners on a wide range of grounds.

First is the potential impact on nearby conservation areas, including the Galway Bay Complex SAC and Inner Galway Bay SPA.

They also held there were serious traffic hazards associated with the planned access point on a 80km/h stretch of the Coast Road.

Other issues include the estates “vehicle dominated layout”, as well as it’s lack of green spaces and corridors, and quality of its urban design.

The developer can now lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala within the next four weeks.

