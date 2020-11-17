Planning permission to be sought for Turoe Stone visitor centre near Bullaun, Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Office of Public Works is preparing to lodge a planning application for a Turoe Stone visitor centre near Bullaun, Loughrea.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the proposed centre would be located on a site adjacent to Turoe Pet Farm & Leisure Park.

It would feature a landscaped garden with a special glass cylinder to house the world famous stone.

The Turoe Stone is one of only 3 such artifacts in Ireland and is estimated to be up to 2,500 years old.

It’s exact purpose is not known but it’s believed it could have served a ritualistic or religious function.