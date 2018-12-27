Planning permission to be sought for primary care centre on Inishbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress is being made on the use of airstrips on Inishbofin and Cleggan.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne says his Department is notifying the HSE of its intention to transfer ownership of a portion of the airstrip land on Inishbofin.

The land will be used to develop a primary care centre for the island which would not impact on the location’s use for an air service.

Minister Kyne says he has also directed the OPW to carry out an aeronautical survey of the airstrip at Cleggan with a view to building a coastguard station.

Minister Kyne says much consultation has taken place about the future of the two airstrips.

