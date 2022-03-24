Planning permission to be sought for new Primary Care Centre in Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is to be sought in the coming months for a new Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road.

The HSE says it is currently engaging with the selected developer on its proposal for a significant facility for Galway City West.

At this week’s meeting of the HSE Health Forum West, it was stated that the HSE has been reviewing it’s overall accommodation requirements, which have increased.

Further engagement with the developer on the scheme is planned – and it’s expected planning permission will be sought by the summer months.