Planning permission to be sought for new Garda Station in Spiddal

Planning permission to be sought shortly for a new Garda Station in Spiddal.
The development will involve the demolition of the existing station at Mountain Road and the construction of an expanded and modernised building.
It’ll include a reception area, office space, canteen and other associated facilities.
It’s expected the Office of Public Works will lodge a planning application in the next week.
Connemara based Senator Sean Kyne says an enhanced Garda presence in the village is excellent news