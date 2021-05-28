Planning permission to be sought for new Garda Station in Spiddal

print

Planning permission to be sought shortly for a new Garda Station in Spiddal.

The development will involve the demolition of the existing station at Mountain Road and the construction of an expanded and modernised building.

It’ll include a reception area, office space, canteen and other associated facilities.

It’s expected the Office of Public Works will lodge a planning application in the next week.

Connemara based Senator Sean Kyne says an enhanced Garda presence in the village is excellent news- to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour