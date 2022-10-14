Planning permission to be quashed for Galway City Ring Road

GBFM Newsroom – Planning permission for the Galway City Ring Road is to be quashed by An Bord Pleanala.

It’s because the board has conceded it failed to take into account the Government’s new Climate Action Plan, adopted late last year.

An Bord Pleanala says it was not aware that the plan had been adopted when it granted permission for the €600m project in November.

It’s after a High Court challenge was taken against the decision by The Friends of the Irish Environment group.

It’s expected the planning application will re-examined, taking the Climate Action Plan into account before any new decision is reached.

Senator Sean Kyne has been speaking to David Nevin in the past few minutes to give his reaction.

Statement from Senator Pauline O’ Reilly:

Senator Pauline O’Reilly who originally lodged a submission against the Ring Road and in favour of a climate resilient solution for Galway, at the Oral Hearing to the N6, Galway Ring Road, has today welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála.

An Bord Pleanála have informed parties to the judicial review of the Ring Road decision that they concede to not having taken the Climate Action Plan into account in its decision.

“An Bord Pleanála agreeing decision to quash the Galway Ring Road today. They admit to not having taken the Climate Action Plan into account. Now it’s time to ramp up an approach to reducing traffic through public and active travel. A reimagined Galway is needed.”