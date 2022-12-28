Planning permission to be lodged for ambulance base at Recess early next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s expected planning permission will be lodged for an ambulance base at Recess in Connemara early next year.

The base will be located at an existing Community Health Centre building which requires significant refurbishment work.

Recess was announced as the location for the new base last year, after a long-running local campaign for improved services in the region.

The base was expected to be delivered earlier this year, but delays were encountered in the planning process due to environmental concerns.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is disappointed that the timelines have slipped yet again – and has been speaking to David Nevin.