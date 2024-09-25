Galway Bay FM

25 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Planning permission submitted for €12m redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station

Share story:
Planning permission submitted for €12m redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station

Planning permission has been submitted for a 12 million euro redevelopment of Oranmore Train Station.

The works, due to begin before the end of the year, will include the addition of a second platform and a 1km section of double-track, or loop, that will increase capacity on the line.

Elevators will also be installed for increased accessibility, while design work in the carpark and landscaping works will also be carried out.

Confirming the update, Galway West Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton says the works will make a huge difference to the area:

 

Share story:

Galway first in Europe for Student Friendliness

Galway has ranked first in Europe for Student Friendliness. It’s also ranked third in the 50 Best Student Cities in Europe, behind Prague and Heidel...

Galway first in Europe for Student Friendliness

Galway has ranked first in Europe for Student Friendliness. It’s also ranked third in the 50 Best Student Cities in Europe, behind Prague and Heidel...

Croí Mobile Health Hub visiting Eyre Square for three days

The Croí Health Hub will be at Eyre Square over the next three days. It’s to coincide with Heartfest 2024 – a three-day festival dedicated to...

Over €16m for Galway sports clubs through record allocation of Government funding

Over 16 million euro has been allocated to sports clubs across Galway in a record national allocation of funding. It’s part of a 250 million euro in...