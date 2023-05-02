Planning permission sought for 70 new homes in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is being sought for a major new housing development on the outskirts of Gort town.

The new estate, led by Ralph Keane, would be based on a 2.4ha site at Ennis Road.

The development would be located on a site beside the existing Burren View estate at Ennis Road.

It’d consist of 70 homes in total in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, as well as apartments.

There’d be 28 two bed units; 24 three-bed; 15 four-bed; two 5-beds and a single 6-bed home.

County planners are due to make a decision in June.