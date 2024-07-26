Planning permission refused for unauthorised steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

Retention planning permission has been refused for a steel container coffee shop in Dunmore.

The unauthorised development is located on the grounds of the Applegreen filling station in the town.

The structure is built from shipping containers that are stacked three high and tower above the forecourt canopy.

The bottom container houses commercial washing machines and fuel storage, with the coffee dock above.

It was developed without any planning application or approval, and retention permission was sought in May.

But county planners have now refused to approve the project on a wide number of grounds.

They include its design and scale not appropriately integrating into the existing streetscape, and setting an undesirable precedent for future development.

They also held it excessively overlooks nearby properties and gives rise to a poor quality environment.

The other grounds for refusal are too numerous to mention – but include traffic hazards and possible impact on nearby European sites.

24/144