Planning permission refused for controversial biogas plant near Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a controversial biogas plant near Gort have been turned down.

The plan was led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited and would have been located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

In January of last year, an application to develop a biogas plant on a 10 hectare site around 1km from Gort was withdrawn by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited.

A second application was submitted in November for the plant, which would utilise anaerobic digestion technology to produce renewable energy and organic fertiliser.

Both proposals encountered significant opposition from the local community regarding its location and the potential impact on the environment.

County planners have now refused permission for the project citing a number of factors in the decision.

