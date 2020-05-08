Planning permission refused for 342 housing units in east of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans for 342 residential units at Rosshill Road in the east of the city have been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

The strategic housing project led by Kegata Limited involved the construction of 185 houses and 157 apartments in the townlands of Roscam, Merlin Park and Murrough.

The plans also included the development of a ground-floor community space, an office, a café and a retail unit, as well as a two-storey childcare facility.

However, the planning authority has turned down the application on a number of grounds.

These include the proposed development’s close proximity to a Special Area of Conservation and existing deficiencies in the area’s wastewater network.

An Bord Pleanála also states that the proposed development results in poorly defined and poorly overlooked streets and open spaces, a high number of cul-de-sacs, and a lack of variety and distinctiveness in the design of the dwellings.

Local Councillor Alan Cheevers has welcomed the decision