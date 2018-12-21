Current track
Planning permission lodged for temporary surgical theatres at Merlin Park Hospital

Written by on 21 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The HSE has applied for planning permission for two modular orthopaedic surgery theatres at Merlin Park Hospital.

The hospital’s two theatres were shut down in 2017 following water leaks, with only one of them reopening 6 months ago following roof repairs.

The temporary modular theatres will be constructed alongside the existing orthopaedic surgery theatres, by an English based company specialising in modular builds.

 

