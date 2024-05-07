Planning permission granted for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra

Planning permission has been granted for a new primary care centre in Knockncarra.

Plans were lodged by the HSE last November, and it’s expected the facility in Galway West Business Park could be operational by the end of 2025.

Primary Care Centres are a ‘one stop shop’ for a wide range of health needs, however this planned centre will not include a GP surgery.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly says the project will be a huge addition to the area