Galway Bay FM

7 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Planning permission granted for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra

Share story:
Planning permission granted for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra

Planning permission has been granted for a new primary care centre in Knockncarra.

Plans were lodged by the HSE last November, and it’s expected the facility in Galway West Business Park could be operational by the end of 2025.

Primary Care Centres are a ‘one stop shop’ for a wide range of health needs, however this planned centre will not include a GP surgery.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly says the project will be a huge addition to the area

Share story:

Replacement Garda for Corofin Station to be appointed shortly

A replacement Garda for Corofin Station is expected to be appointed shortly Garda officials have confirmed to Galway Bay fm news they’re in the proc...

Green light given for appointment of school traffic warden for Claregalway

The green light has been given for Galway County Council to appoint a schoool traffic warden for Claregalway. This comes as the council has recieved follo...

Galway in top 5 producers of wind energy in April

Galway is in the top 5 producers of wind energy in the country. It comes as Ireland had the second best April on record for wind power generation. Wind fa...

Gorse fire brought under control in Knocknacarra

A gorse fire has been brought under control in the Knocknacarra area of the city overnight. It broke out just before 9pm in the area between the Clybaun R...