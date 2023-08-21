Planning permission granted for new Gaelscoil campus in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning approval has been given for a long-awaited new Gaelscoil campus in Athenry.

The project will bring together Coláiste an Eachréidh and Gaelscoil Riada at the site of the former Clarin College in the heart of the town.

The amalgamation plans have been on the cards for a number of years, and the granting of permission brings the vision a significant step closer.

The proposed Gaelcampus will be located at Caheroyn Road, at the site formerly occupied by the old Clarin College.

Gaescoil Riada will be a part-one and two-story primary school with 16 classrooms and Special Educational Needs space.

Colaiste an Eachreidh will be a part one, two and three-story secondary school with 17 general classrooms, 12 specialist classrooms, sports hall, and Special Educational Needs space.

There’ll also be hard play areas, a shared grass play area, general purpose amenity spaces, an access road with set down space, and several dozen covered bicycle stands.

Local residents had lodged a submission, raising concerns about traffic issues, and the tendency of cars to park along the road outside their gate.

County planners have now approved the plans with 22 conditions attached.