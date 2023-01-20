Planning permission expires for waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission has expired for a proposed waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe.

The green light was given in 2017 for a 1,000sqm facility at Pollboy.

It faced major opposition from local campaigners, who feel the location is unacceptable on environmental, health and safety grounds.

It’s been the subject of numerous legal challenges that have gone as far as the High Court.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Evelyn Parsons says over 2 thousand objections were made by locals against a waste transfer permit.