Planning granted for new GP surgery in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The go ahead has been given to change the use of a retail unit at Sean Mulvoy Road in the city to a GP surgery

The project is led by Rédín Lawlor

It involves the change of use of Unit 6 at the Commercial Centre from an existing wholesale retail and light manufacturing unit to a GP surgery along with suitable ancillary rooms

City planners have attached four conditions

One states the hours of operation of the GP surgery are to be submitted for written agreement to the planning authority