Planning granted for new GP surgery in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The go ahead has been given to change the use of a retail unit at Sean Mulvoy Road in the city to a GP surgery
The project is led by Rédín Lawlor
It involves the change of use of Unit 6 at the Commercial Centre from an existing wholesale retail and light manufacturing unit to a GP surgery along with suitable ancillary rooms
City planners have attached four conditions
One states the hours of operation of the GP surgery are to be submitted for written agreement to the planning authority