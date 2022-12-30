Planning go ahead for Lidl store in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lidl has been given the go ahead to bulid a discount foodstore and off-license in Moycullen.

The mixed-use development at Kylebroughlan also includes two stand alone retail units and five residential dwellings

County planners refused permission earlier this year based on six considerations.

Lidl Ireland appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala who assessed the council’s concerns, and has now given the go ahead

The higher planning authority has ruled that subject to 16 conditions the proposed development would not adversely affect the vitality and viability of Moycullen town centre

It also stated that it would not impinge on the area’s visual amenities and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety

The Lidl store is 2,278 square metres and its hours of operation must be 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9 to 9 on Sundays

The German retailer says the mixed use development at An Fuarán would create 30 jobs.

It will provide 112 car park spaces and 30 cycle spaces