Planning go ahead for Creative Industries Innovation Hub at GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The planning go ahead has been given for a Creative Industries Innovation Hub at GMIT, at the Cluain Mhuire Campus in Wellpark

The proposal was pit forward by CREW, the not for profit company established by GMIT, The Western Development Commission and Galway Film Centre to support the creative industries sectors along the Atlantic Economic Corridor

The Hub has been designed by Cronin Architects in Kinvara, and following the approval by the city council, construction will begin in quarter 2 next year with the aim of being fully operational for the summer of 2023

It will provide space for 180 entrepreneurs, start-ups and new FDI companies in the CreaTech sector.

The two-storey stand-alone building will be on the existing GMIT Creative Arts campus at Cluain Mhuire

Set to the front of the campus on the green, tree lined space along the Wellpark Road, the new CREW Innovation Hub is designed to reveal itself through the existing trees upon entering the site.

It will also improve pedestrianisation though the re-establishment of a historic secondary entrance to the front of existing buildings via A pedestrian route from the Wellpark road.

In addition it is designed as a hub and event space which will cater for training, networking and business events which will bring together start-ups, the creative enterprise sector, students, academics and the local community.