Planning go ahead for 5 storey extension and 70 car spaces at Wayfair Tuam Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has granted planning permission for a 5 storey extension to Wayfair House on the Tuam Road.

Plans submitted by Eurotiger Limited call for a three storey split level car park and two levels of office space to be created as an extension to the building formally known as Connaught House.

The plan features 69 car parking spaces in the proposed multi storey parking facility and would see the provision of a new stairs and lift core attaching to the existing building through a new lobby along the south western boundary.

The project also calls for the removal of a 52 metre telecom mast and the installation of a rooftop replacement on the planned extension.

City planners have approved the application with 14 conditions attached.

One of these states that a detailed construction traffic management plan be submitted to Galway City Council, while another orders that the rooftop telecom mast be fitted with an obstacle warning light in the interest of aviation safety.