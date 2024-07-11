Planning go ahead for 40-bed Community Nursing Unit in Clifden

Share story:

Galway County Council has granted planning permission for the long awaited 40-bed Community Nursing Unit in Clifden.

Since its initial announcement about a decade ago, the project has been downgraded from a 50-bed unit to a 40-bed unit.

The €34 million budget will also allow the existing St Anne’s to be repurposed for admin areas, resident support areas, and a day hospital.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion has welcomed the development, saying she believes it will finally give stability and security to healthcare in the region.