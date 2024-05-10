Planning extension granted for 345 student bed development in city centre

An extension of planning permission has been granted for a major student accommodation project in the city centre.

The project led by Bonham Dock Ltd would offer 345 bedrooms at a site fronting onto Queen Street, beside the existing Bonham Quay office development.

It would be developed across two blocks, up to eight storeys in height.

The plans were originally approved by city planners in 2017, and an appeal taken to An Bord Pleanala was unsuccessful.

Permission for the development has now been extended to 2027 by city planners.

2360095