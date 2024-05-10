Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Planning extension granted for 345 student bed development in city centre

Share story:
Planning extension granted for 345 student bed development in city centre

An extension of planning permission has been granted for a major student accommodation project in the city centre.

The project led by Bonham Dock Ltd would offer 345 bedrooms at a site fronting onto Queen Street, beside the existing Bonham Quay office development.

It would be developed across two blocks, up to eight storeys in height.

The plans were originally approved by city planners in 2017, and an appeal taken to An Bord Pleanala was unsuccessful.

Permission for the development has now been extended to 2027 by city planners.

2360095

Share story:

Retention permission refused for antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra

Retention planning permission has been refused for a range of antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra. Cellnex Ireland Limited ha...

Worker at Galway city firm takes High Court challenge over alleged "false claim" of assault

A worker at a city firm has taken a high court challenge over his dismissal following an alleged flawed investigation into an alleged “false claim&#...

University of Galway Students’ Union to host MEP Hustings

University of Galway Students’ Union is to host MEP Candidate Hustings for the Midlands North West Region on Monday week, May 20th at 6.30pm The Husting...

Plans lodged for mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in city

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn Property Ltd is seeking permission for five blocks at a si...