Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due next month on a planning application for 72 new homes in Athenry.

The development, led by Bellerin 3A Limited, would be based along Prospect Road and would back onto the rail line.

It would involve the creation of new vehicle and pedestrian access points, as well as a new footpath along Prospect Road.

The homes would be a mix of 30 detached and semi-detached houses and 72 apartments arranged in 9 two-storey blocks.