16 May 2024

Permission granted for new housing development in Claregalway

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Claregalway.

Goaley Crescent Contracts Limited is looking to build 14 homes at Droim Na Gaoithe, in a mix of semi-detached houses and apartments.

The plans involve the demolition of a derelict single story house on the site, which is located at the junction of Oranmore Road and Lakeview Road.

County planners have approved the project with 29 conditions attached.

One stipulates that a minimum of 20 percent of houses will be restricted for use by those who can demonstrate the ability to preserve and protect the language and culture of the Gaeltacht.

