Planning Board upholds city council decision to refuse planning for Kingston urban village proposal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has decided to uphold the city council’s decion to refuse a plan for a new urban village in Kingston.

The development would have been located on lands on the south side of the Western Distributor Road at the Knocknacarra District Centre.

Phase one had set out to provide a mixed-use development with a licensed supermarket, a retail warehouse unit, nine retail service units, two medical/community units and a café/restaurant.

It also included a central civic space including play and exercise areas and a covered sports court.

City planners turned down the proposal in July stating the development would contravene policy with regards to urban layout and linkages proposed between phase 1 and 2.

It was also stated that the communal spaces along the north of the site are incidental while their usability and functionality as such spaces are limited.

The applicant 1 Kingston land Limited appealed that decision to the higher planning authority, arguing the proposed development fully meets the requirements for high quality urban design as set out in the development plan.

A local environmental group also lodged a third party appeal with concerns over what is described as ‘the inadequacy of the grounds of refusal’ stating it did not adequately reflect concerns as set out in its submission.

In refusing the plan, An Bord Pleanála stated the development is deficient by way of the nature and range of the proposed retail and mix of uses for such a designated district centre.

It was also stated the development is deficient and substandard in quality, layout, form and public amenity of the open space provision.

The Board was also not satisfied that the development would not endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard.