Planning board refuses LIDL development in Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has rejected a plan to build a discount foodstore on the Westside of the city.

The plan would have seen German retail giant LIDL set up a base at a section of the former Arch Motors premises at Seamus Quirke Road.

The plan had set out to demolish a portion of the existing two storey Arch Motors premises with the adjoining Monaghan’s Westside Shop and Filling Station remaining in situ.

In June, city planners approved the proposal with 18 conditions.

One had stated that the developer prepare a report by a qualified aviation expert on the effect the development would have on the adjacent helipad.

In the appeal lodged by the HSE in July, the agency raised concerns about the potential impact of the development on aviation operations at the hospital and specifically the use of the hospital helipad.

An Bord Pleanála has now issued its decision to refuse the development generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

The board stated that the proposed development of a discount foodstore supermarket on Community Infrastructure zoned lands located outside of the District Centre would be contrary to the zoning objective for the area, and would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.